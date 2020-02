, the new CEO of Deering Banjos , announces on the Deering blog a unique new custom banjo, which is up for auction in aid of the Rory Hensman Conservation and Research Unit (RHCRU) in South Africa.The African Elephant Goodtime Charity Banjo is essentially a one-off Goodtime Artisan with a special elephant-head peghead inlay and elephant-grey wood finish. The image on the head was painted by, a bull elephant at the RHCRU. (Another elephant,, was intrigued by getting a sound out of Jamie Deering's personal travel banjo.)Bids for this unique instrument can be put in till 6.00 p.m. on 15 February. Read more here

