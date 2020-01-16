You gave me a song available for screenings
17 November, thanks to Kenny Dalsheimer of the organising team of You gave me a song for this news.
You gave me a song is the documentary film on the life and achievements of Alice Gerrard, who was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2017 together with Hazel Dickens for their ground-breaking work as women in bluegrass. Friend of Bill Monroe and Tommy Jarrell, founder-editor of Old Time Herald magazine, and much more, Alice Gerrard has inspired a film that is, as the website says, '... one woman's story of being traditional, never conventional. This is a film about getting older, but never giving up.'
You gave me a song has been winning awards at film festivals, and the makers would love to have it shown in Ireland. Bluegrass festivals and other events and organisations that would be interested in hosting a special screening in 2020 should contact the team through the website.
