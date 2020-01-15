Westport 2020 headliners signed up by Rebel Records
Following the BIB's post of 7 Jan., we learn from a feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today that the Kody Norris Show from Tennessee, who will be headlining the bluegrass contingent of this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, have been signed to a record contract by Rebel Records (est. 1960), one of the most respected record companies dedicated to bluegrass music. Mark Freeman of Rebel is quoted as saying:
We have been keeping any eye on the Kody Norris Show for some time now. From their high-octane stage show, to Kody’s delightfully engaging emcee work, to their dazzling vintage Nudie suits, this group is ‘entertainment’ personified. Plus, they are fantastic musicians to boot!
More details are on Bluegrass Today.
PS: ... and on this Rebel e-newsletter (still with the 4-string banjo image at the head).
