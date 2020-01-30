Vote for Westport in Irish Festival Awards
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival), for the big news that the Festival has been nominated for both the category of Best Small Festival and the category of Best Lineup in the Irish Festival Awards 2019. Uri writes:
We could do with the help of all our friends and fans. Please vote for us! Thanks.
Voting is now open, and friends and fans of Westport can cast their votes for the festival here. Congratulations to the team on the nomination - Westport is the only bluegrassy event to be nominated. This year's Folk and Bluegrass Festival, the fourteenth to be held at Westport, Co. Mayo, will be on 5-7 June 2020.
