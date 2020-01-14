Two historic old-time digital albums from FOAOTMAD
The UK's Friends Of American Old Time Music And Dance (FOAOTMAD) announce that two CDs issued by FOAOTMAD are now available as digital downloads from Bandcamp, where all the tracks can be heard.
Ripples across the Pond (2000), comprising twenty-five tracks by musicians 'from Britain and beyond', is available at £4. Friends across the Pond (2004), nineteen tracks by a very distinguished list of Americans who have played at UK festivals, is £5. Of special significance for BIB readers is the fact that Ireland's premier old-timers, the much-missed Rough Deal String Band, appear on both albums.
Labels: Bands, National Associations, Old-time, Recordings, Visiting players
