Top-class bluegrass in Bühl, 15-16 May 2020
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands
Thanks to our good friend Patrick Fuchs and the press office of the city of Bühl (near Baden-Baden in Germany) for news and photos of bands at this year's 18th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival, which will be held on 15-16 May 2020 with a lineup that includes several bands who have played in Ireland over the years.
The Blue Grass Boogiemen
As an example, a special event under the title 'Bluegrass unter Hebebühnen', geared towards a younger audience, will be held on Friday 15 May at 8.00 p.m. in the premises of the Josef Oechsle agricultural machinery company, a major sponsor of the festival. The Blue Grass Boogiemen (NL) and the Hackensaw Boys (USA) will be performing. Tickets are available starting at €17 in the Bürgerhaus Neuer Markt in Bühl, phone (0 72 23) 9 31 67 99, at www.reservix.de, and from the Reservix-ticket agencies.
Chatham County Line
The traditional free open-air sets in Bühl city centre will take place on Saturday 16 May with the Munich String Band (D) at 11.30 a.a. and Cousin Hatfield (NL) an hour later. Both groups will then open the big evening concert in the Bürgerhaus Neuer Markt at 5.00 p.m., followed by Old Salt (B), Chatham County Line (USA), and (at the top of the bill) Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands (USA). For the grand finale, all artists traditionally come on stage to close the evening.
Tickets for Saturday evening, starting at €35, can be booked in advance in the Bürgerhaus Neuer Markt, phone (0 72 23) 9 31 67 99, at www.reservix.de, and from the Reservix-ticket agencies. Tickets for €25 will be sold at the box office at 8:00 p.m., subject to availability.
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home