Tickets now on sale for 14th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, 5-7 June 2020
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival at Westport, Co. Mayo, announce:
Tickets for the 14th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are now on sale via the festival's website.
As in the past, all pub gigs and sessions are free to the public, and at the end of every night there will be one ticketed event, each valued at €20. There is an option to buy a Friday & Saturday concerts combo ticket for €35.
This year, we added an option to buy tickets for the workshops and square dance in advance via the same link.
In the past number of years, the festival's main events were sold out, so it is highly recommended to buy them well in advance. Looking forward to see all bluegrass fans in Westport, 5-7 June.
BIB editor's note: Tickets went on sale since this morning at 10.00 a.m.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home