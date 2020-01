They’re planning to record an EP and perform in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United States in 2020

One of the many unexpected bonuses of last weekend's Shannonside Winter Music Weekend was finding the talented young Dutch dobroist Owen Schinkel , the 'Sliding Dutchman', playing as a guest on the sets by the Sons of Navarone The BIB first learned of Owen in July 2017 , when he had just won a scholarship to East Tennessee State University 's feature and interview with him on Bluegrass Today last April showed both that he was using his time in the States to the best advantage, and that he intended to return to this side of the Atlantic. We can now expect to see much more of him - his website states:[underline added by the BIB]PS: Owen can be seen for a split second in the Sons of Navarone's video on Facebook of the end of their final show at Sixmilebridge.

