The Local Honeys (USA): Ireland dates from 'Sing the Gospel' tour
Local Honeys made a lot of fans and friends in Ireland last year with tours in February and June, including the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. The BIB received in October advance news that they would be back early in 2020; and thanks to their Facebook we're now able to show their full schedule for Ireland.
The shows in Ireland begin and end their 'Sing the Gospel' tour, which also includes dates in Britain, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands (see the poster image).
January 2020
- Fri. 17th: The Grand Social, 35 Lower Liffey St., Dublin 1, 8.00 p.m.
- Tues. 4th: Whelan's, Wexford St., Dublin 2, €15
- Wed. 5th: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
- Fri. 7th: Imbolc International Arts Festival, Derry city, with Rioghnach Connolly and band
- Sat. 8th: Draiocht, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 (supporting Sharon Shannon)
