New year and new features on Oldtime Central
Oldtime Central (OTC) announce:
We're hard at work here at Oldtime Central, and wanted to share a few things that we are working on RIGHT NOW to further our mission of supporting the Oldtime Community. We are:
- Overhauling our festival guide, which means adding an interactive map, reaching out to even more festivals, and making the search function more user-friendly
- communicating with state folklorists to bring you more articles about the history and evolution of oldtime music
- planning cross-country interview trips to continue painting a picture of what oldtime music is today
- recording more lessons with more teachers to help beginners learn how to play
- Retooling our resource pages to be more comprehensive and useful
New items published on OTC over the holiday period are:
