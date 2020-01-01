'Rozene' first #1 for McKay & Leigh
Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay (who have toured Ireland several times and headlined the bluegrass concert at last year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival) will be glad at the news that in the week before Christmas their current single 'Rozene' was #7 on the Bluegrass Today weekly chart, and #1 on the Grassicana chart - their first #1, though earlier in 2019 their 'New cut road' reached #2.
The song was written by Brennen Leigh and Erin Enderlin. Musicians on the record were Brennen Leigh (lead vocal, mandolin), Noel McKay (harmony vocal, guitar), Jenee Fleenor (fiddle, BGV), Simon Flory (upright bass), and Aaron McDaris (banjo). It was recorded and mixed by John Nicholson at Hilltop Studios, Nashville, TN, and produced by Jimmy Metts for Voxhall Records.
