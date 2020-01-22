Mules & Men at Banjo & Bovril in Bray, 25 Jan. 2020
Mules & Men announce on their Facebook that they will be playing in the Harbour Bar, Bray, Co. Wicklow, at 3.00 p.m. this coming Saturday (25 Jan.) as part of the Bar's Banjo & Bovril Trad & Folk Festival, which begins tomorrow (22 Jan.) and runs to Sun. 26 Jan. inclusive.
All Banjo & Bovril gigs are free, and are family-friendly up to 9.00 p.m. Full details are on the Harbour Bar website. Mules & Men add: 'We will have The Niall [Hughes] with us.'
