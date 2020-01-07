More news of past and coming visitors
Bluegrass Today that the Kody Norris Show (above) has added 'Cousin' Charlie Lowman to the band on upright bass. The Show embodies the vitality and showmanship of 1950s bluegrass, especially Jimmy Martin's style, and Charlie's energy and enthusiasm - he plays in several bands, including his own - is expected to fit perfectly with this. The Kody Norris Show will be headliners at this year's 14th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.
*Also on Bluegrass Today, David Morris gives his choice of the twelve best bluegrass albums of 2019, stressing that 'this is a very subjective list that reflects my opinions alone', and that the outstanding quality of this year's crop made choices exceptionally difficult. The list includes as #2 Inner journey by Darin & Brooke Aldridge; #4, For the record by Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers; and #6, Breaking in lonesome, the debut solo album by Rick Faris of the Special Consensus.
