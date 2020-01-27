More kudos for Kristy Cox (AU)
Award-winning Australian bluegrass and country singing star Kristy Cox (left) toured Ireland with her band last spring in the first venture by the Mygrassisblue.com team, who have organised a European tour for her this year that includes the Omagh festival on 22-24 May. Thanks now to Dave Byrne jr of Mygrassisblue.com for this news (links added by the BIB), which he sends:
... to highlight another success by Kristy Cox over the weekend at the Country Music Association of Australia’s (CMAA) Toyota Golden Guitar Awards – she picked up her fourth award for Bluegrass Recording of the Year (and for the second year in succession) for 'Yesterday's heartache', the first single release from her forthcoming Mountain Fever Records release, No headlights (it's released 28 February). The title track and third single release, 'No headlights', also debuted last week at number 5 on the Bluegrass Today charts. All this ahead of us announcing in the coming days the tour schedule for her May 2020 European tour. So it’s a busy and exciting time for Kristy, and us.
We thought you might like to share Kristy’s acceptance speech (link below) with the BIB community, where Kristy signs off by claiming that 'The whole world should be surrounded by bluegrass.' And who here would disagree with that sentiment?!
Kristy Cox, Golden Guitar Awards 2020 | YouTube |
BIB editor's note: 'No headlights' can be heard on this feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today (9 Jan.). NB: Thierry Schoysman of the Sons of Navarone will be playing banjo (his Great Lakes top-tension model) in Kristy's band for her European tour this spring.
PS: See also this e-newsletter from Mounain Fever Records.
Labels: Agencies, Awards, Europe, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home