'Man of constant sorrow' to Grammy Hall of Fame
The 1951 Columbia recording by the Stanley Brothers of 'I'm a man of constant sorrow' has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Richard Thompson has a very informative feature on Bluegrass Today about the induction, with a historical note on the song and its origins. The recording can be heard on the Bluegrass Today article and also on YouTube.
This was the Stanleys' first recording of the song, which they first heard sung by their father. They recorded the song again in 1959 with an added vocal refrain, and this version is now widely known through being sung by the 'Soggy Bottom Boys' in the film O brother where art thou?
BIB editor's note: I'm still attached to the somewhat different version of the tune as sung by the New Lost City Ramblers (which I probably first heard sung live by Terry and Gay Woods in Dublin). This is based on the 1928 recording by Emry Arthur. A nice and uncommon instrumental version can be heard on a home recording by the legendary West Virginia fiddler Ed Haley.
