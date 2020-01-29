Long Way Home (NL/USA) launched in Ireland!
The BIB post of 25 Jan. on Owen Schinkel, the 'Sliding Dutchman', mentioned that Owen and his partner, mandolinist Kylie Anderson from Utah, are now resident in Ireland as a duo, Long Way Home. Owen now sends this very welcome news:
I saw the BIB with the new article about Kylie and me! Thanks for that shout out, it's great to live in a country with a friendly bluegrass community.
The Long Way Home duo project from Kylie and me launched officially this month. Our website can be found on https://longwayhome.ie/. We're hoping to get some gigs rolling this spring and summer. We love to meet more people across the island. I'm sure our our paths will cross soon! Looking forward to a great 2020.
Owen and Kylie are based in Cork, and were playing last weekend at the Heart and Home Bluegrass Festival in Ballydehob. They can be contacted through the Long Way Home website, by 'phone (087 7011854), or e-mail.
