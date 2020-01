I saw the BIB with the new article about Kylie and me! Thanks for that shout out, it's great to live in a country with a friendly bluegrass community.The Long Way Home duo project from Kylie and me launched officially this month. Our website can be found on https://longwayhome.ie/ . We're hoping to get some gigs rolling this spring and summer. We love to meet more people across the island. I'm sure our our paths will cross soon! Looking forward to a great 2020.

Labels: Bands, Dobro, Festivals, Mandolin