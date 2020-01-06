Lisdoonvarna 2020 - THE hub for old-time music!
Annual Irish Old-Time Appalachian Music Gathering, to all lovers of old-time music:
Greetings, and Happy New Year,
We hope you’ll be coming to the 3rd (and only) All-Ireland Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering. It should be a cracker!
We are continuing with our quest to get the old-time music enthusiasts of Ireland to meet once a year, and thus emulate in a small way what the Trad Irish music community has been doing for decades at the Fleadh and the Willie Clancy week.
We meet on 21-23 February in Lisdoonvarna. This year we are sticking our neck out and paying air fares, etc., for both a top musician to lead our sessions – Clay Buckner, fiddler with the mighty Red Clay Ramblers – and for a caller to lead the barndance on Saturday night (Jeremy Child).
Responding to demand, we have also included an added dimension of Appalachian musical culture, by inviting Shape-Note singers to join the weekend. Some of them have already attended as musicians.
As in year 1, we will offer some instrumental and dance workshops, plus a Shape-Note singing workshop for those who are interested. We will post an outline programme on the website shortly, including listing of workshops.
As you know, we only ask that attendees put €10 a head into the pot (€15 if registering after 31 Jan.) so that we can hopefully cover at least some of our costs. A good turnout of locals on Saturday night (concert/ barndance) will help.
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR ATTENDANCE ON THE WEBSITE – otherwise we can’t plan. Do so before 31 Jan. and it’s only €10.
While this year the Sleepzone Hostel will not be open*, the Ritz and Ravine are offering B&B at only €35 per head; and the Boghill Centre just outside Lisdoonvarna offers hostel-style accommodation for those who want it. Also check local Air BNBs and see our accommodation page on the website for a few more tips.
So we are really looking forward to re-creating the great buzz of the last two years, and having a great weekend of music and more.
See you in Lisdoonvarna!
Andy & Bob
----------------------
*A few folks felt that the Sleepzone Hostel was a bit damp last year. Sleepzone have decided it is just not economic to prepare properly just for one weekend (out-of-season) and then close down again.
