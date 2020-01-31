Last days of Celtic Connections 2020
Celtic Connections in Glasgow, now in its final few days, send a reminder of what's still to come: tonight (31 Jan.) the annual Transatlantic Sessions are hosted by Aly Bain and Jerry Douglas, joined by special guests including Michael McGoldrick, Cathy Jordan, Tommy Emmanuel, and Phil Cunningham. Elsewhere, the Ciaran Ryan Band provide 'an electrifying high-energy mix of self-penned Irish trad-style tunes with elements of bluegrass and swamp-trad'.
Tomorrow evening (Sat. 1 Feb.) Dirk Powell (photo above) launches his new solo album, with guest artists. More details and online booking links are here.
Labels: Britain, Cajun, Celtic music, Festivals, Fusions, Old-time
