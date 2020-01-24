24 January 2020

Janet Dowd and friends on BBC2 NI TV, 26 Jan. 2020

Thanks to Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room near Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, for this news:

The new series of the Ulster Scots programme 'Hame' will have Janet Dowd accompanied by Colin Henry on dobro and a Cookstown man, David Bell, on guitar, this Sunday night at 10.00 p.m. on BBC2; it might be of interest to BIB readers.

Sharon adds:

Looking forward to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the Red Room this Wednesday night, I'm sure you enjoyed them at Shannonside.

The answer is YES!

