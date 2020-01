The new series of the Ulster Scots programme 'Hame' will have Janet Dowd accompanied byon dobro and a Cookstown man,, on guitar, this Sunday night at 10.00 p.m. on BBC2 ; it might be of interest to BIB readers.Looking forward to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the Red Room this Wednesday night, I'm sure you enjoyed them at Shannonside.

Labels: Bands, Media, Ulster Scots, Visiting bands