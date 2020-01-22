22 January 2020

Is your band up for a documentary?

This message from World Bluegrass Day appeared on Sunday on Facebook:

Actively looking for the best bluegrass bands from outside the US who would like to be featured in an upcoming short-form documentary about bluegrass from around the world. Must be willing to provide raw footage of both playing and location. Interested? Reach out. #bluegrass

An entry (or more than one) from Ireland would surely be welcome. World Bluegrass Day is celebrated on 1 October every year.

