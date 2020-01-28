Instrument collection for auction in GB
For instrument collectors who can fit in a trip to Britain's Lake District in a few weeks' time, the FOAOTMAD news blog today (28 Jan.) has some exciting news. UK old-time banjo player and luthier Dave Stacey reports:
Following the sad death of Derek Hall (Kendal) his amazing collection of guitars and banjos will be put up for auction. If probate goes through smoothly the likely date will be 9 March and the auctioneers are 1818 Auctioneers at Crooklands near Kendal.
Over the years I built six high-grade Fairbanks and Vega reproduction banjos for Derek, featuring ornate inlays and floral carving on the neck heel. I can provide details and photographs of these instruments and can be contacted at staceybanjos@hotmail.com or phone 01462 683074.
A catalogue of the instruments will probably appear on the auctioneers' website in the near future.
