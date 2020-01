Following the sad death of(Kendal) his amazing collection of guitars and banjos will be put up for auction. If probate goes through smoothly the likely date will be 9 March and the auctioneers are 1818 Auctioneers at Crooklands near Kendal.Over the years I built six high-grade Fairbanks and Vega reproduction banjos for Derek, featuring ornate inlays and floral carving on the neck heel. I can provide details and photographs of these instruments and can be contacted at staceybanjos@hotmail.com or phone 01462 683074.

