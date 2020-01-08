A return favour to Pete Seeger
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - describes how Pete Seeger played many benefit concerts for the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. Michael invites Chicagoans and others to return the favour by donating to Pete's Clearwater Foundation, for which he is giving a benefit concert in New York later this month. As Michael writes, 'If you're even reading this, it's likely that Pete touched your life somehow.' More concert details, videos, and links to free banjo and guitar tablatures are here.
