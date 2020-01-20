IBMA showcase applications open from 3 Feb. 2020
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announce that bands and artists wishing to appear on the official showcase schedule at this year's World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, can submit applications in the period 3-29 Feb. 2020:
Selected acts will have the opportunity to perform on multiple stages during the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble and IBMA Business Conference. With countless stages and thousands of attendees, this is the premier platform to share your music with talent buyers, industry leaders, and fellow world-class musicians.
Full details are on this IBMA e-newsletter. The band pictured above is Mile Twelve, already well known over here from their tours, whose mandolinist David Benedict (second from left) married Tabitha Agnew, banjoist of Armagh's Cup O' Joe, in May 2019. Mile Twelve have just released a video of 'Rocky Island', recorded by Ralph Stanley is 1974, and eighteen years earlier (under the title 'Ho, honey, ho') by the Osborne Brothers & Red Allen. The video can be seen on Bluegrass Today and also on YouTube.
