Greg Cahill to be inducted into SPBGMA Hall of Greats
Greg Cahill of Chicago founded the Special Consensus in 1975 and has been bringing the band to Ireland on tours since 1995. In the intervals, he has been one of the most hard-working and respected members of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), active in spreading bluegrass through education, and serving as IBMA president and chairperson. Yesterday the Special Consensus posted on their Facebook (links added below by the BIB):
Greg is feeling extremely honored and humbled as the New Year begins. The Bluegrass Stories podcast will feature his interview for a week, beginning today, and he is nominated for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Banjo Player of the Year award and he will be inducted into the SPBGMA Hall of Greats on Feb. 2 at their annual winter festival in Nashville.
The BIB sends Greg heartfelt congratulations, which bluegrass supporters in Ireland are sure to endorse.
Labels: Awards, IBMA, SPBGMA, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home