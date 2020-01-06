Greenshine at the Asgard Theatre, Arklow, 24 Jan. 2020
I'm back running roots concerts in Arklow - my first in Arklow's new Asgard Theatre, which is opening up the cultural scene in Arklow big time!
As shown in the poster, Brendan is presenting Cork's Greenshine in the Asgard Theatre, 34/35 Lower Main St., Arklow, Co. Wicklow, on Friday 24 January at 8.00 p.m. Tickets (€15) can be booked online at gr8events.ie. The ample information there includes Christy Moore's description of Greenshine as 'the sound of a family immersed in music, tight in harmony, in love with song'.
