Thanks tofor this news:As shown in the poster, Brendan is presenting Cork's Greenshine in the Asgard Theatre , 34/35 Lower Main St., Arklow, Co. Wicklow, on Friday 24 January at 8.00 p.m. Tickets (€15) can be booked online at gr8events.ie . The ample information there includes's description of Greenshine as 'the sound of a family immersed in music, tight in harmony, in love with song'.

Labels: Americana, Bands, Folk, Promoters, Venues