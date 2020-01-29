Frank Robinson: funeral arrangements
Following the BIB post of Monday 27 Jan., Frank's death notice on the Funeral Times website states:
Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday [30 Jan.] at 11.30 a.m. for service in Christ Church at 12.00 noon followed by interment in adjoining Church yard.
Family flowers only, please; donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady.
Messages of sympathy can be sent via the Funeral Times website.
