The National Concert Hall in Dublin sends a reminder that Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn , 'the king and queen of the banjo', will be playing there at 8.00 p.m.(21 Jan.). Tickets, starting at €27.50, can be booked online The NCH reminds us that 'their debut album(2014) reached number one on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and earned them a Grammy for Best Folk Album, and its follow-up(2017) garnered similarly glowing acclaim.'You can also read here the NCH's interview with Béla, who talks about their musical and life partnership, their evolving craft, their love for Celtic music, and what fans can expect from the show.

Labels: Banjo, concerts, Venues, Visiting players