Fleck & Washburn at the NCH, 21 Jan. 2020
National Concert Hall in Dublin sends a reminder that Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, 'the king and queen of the banjo', will be playing there at 8.00 p.m. a week from today (21 Jan.). Tickets, starting at €27.50, can be booked online.
The NCH reminds us that 'their debut album Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn (2014) reached number one on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and earned them a Grammy for Best Folk Album, and its follow-up Echo in the valley (2017) garnered similarly glowing acclaim.'
You can also read here the NCH's interview with Béla, who talks about their musical and life partnership, their evolving craft, their love for Celtic music, and what fans can expect from the show.
Labels: Banjo, concerts, Venues, Visiting players
