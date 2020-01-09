Cup O' Joe at Out to Lunch Festival, Belfast, 23 Jan. 2020 - and more
20th Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival will be held in Belfast from 2 May to 12 May; some of the shows are already sold out. Meanwhile its January equivalent, the 15th Out to Lunch Festival, began last Friday and continues till 26 January.
Sold-out shows on the Out to Lunch programme include this coming Saturday (11 Jan.) when The sound of my voice, a documentary film of the career of Linda Ronstadt (a good friend of the Seldom Scene) will be given its Irish premiere at the Black Box. Also sold out is the Cajun Roosters show at the Black Box on Friday 17 Jan.
The good news is that Cup O' Joe will be in concert at the Black Box on Thursday 23 Jan. at 1.00 p.m. Tickets (£8.00) can be booked here. Cup O' Joe officially launched their new album In the parting last Friday at the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast, and they will be touring Britain from today till 21 Jan. (see their Facebook). The photo below is the work of Katie Loughrin of the celebrated Cookstown family.
