Cox's Army (USA) issue new album
Jeff Burke, well known in Ireland from his many tours as half of Jeff & Vida as well as being an instructor at Bluegrass Camp Ireland. Since moving from Nashville to Chicago, Jeff has been prominent in setting up the Bluegrass Chicago website as a hub for the bluegrass and old-time communities in the metropolitan area.
Jeff is also now mandolinist and baritone singer in Cox's Army, led by Chuck Cox (guitar, lead vocals) with Laird Patten (banjo), and Jack Campbell (bass, tenor vocals). The band, founded in 2016, perform classic and original material in the traditional style, usually round a single Ear Trumpet Labs microphone. Their debut album Green eyed train came out in 2018, and the second, New Richmond Town, was released on 8 Nov. 2019. The title song - a Chuck Cox original - is on YouTube, and the album is streamed on SoundCloud and Spotify.
On both of Cox's Army's albums, the producer was Chris Walz, whom many will remember as guitarist with the Special Consensus on one of their early tours of Ireland, and the mixing was done by Ricky Wasson, longtime guitarist and lead singer with J.D. Crowe & the New South. Cox's Army is also on Facebook.
Labels: CDs, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home