Exactly two months ago the BIB carried news of Jeff Burke , well known in Ireland from his many tours as half of Jeff & Vida as well as being an instructor at Bluegrass Camp Ireland . Since moving from Nashville to Chicago, Jeff has been prominent in setting up the Bluegrass Chicago website as a hub for the bluegrass and old-time communities in the metropolitan area.Jeff is also now mandolinist and baritone singer in Cox's Army , led by(guitar, lead vocals) with(banjo), and(bass, tenor vocals). The band, founded in 2016, perform classic and original material in the traditional style, usually round a single Ear Trumpet Labs microphone. Their debut albumcame out in 2018, and the second,, was released on 8 Nov. 2019. The title song - a Chuck Cox original - is on YouTube , and the album is streamed on SoundCloud and Spotify On both of Cox's Army 's albums, the producer was, whom many will remember as guitarist with the Special Consensus on one of their early tours of Ireland, and the mixing was done by, longtime guitarist and lead singer with J.D. Crowe & the New South. Cox's Army is also on Facebook

