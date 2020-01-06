Celtic Connections in Glasgow, 16 Jan.-2 Feb. 2020
Celtic Connections festival send their latest e-newsletter as an aid to mapping out what to attend during the eighteen days (16 Jan.-2 Feb.) of concentrated and assorted music.
The programme, organised into different (but overlapping) genres can be seen here; most of what's likely to interest BIB readers (and it's a lot) comes under Americana. A calendar of day-by-day events is here. A location map is provided for every event.
