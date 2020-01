The organising team of Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival send their latest e-newsletter as an aid to mapping out what to attend during the eighteen days (16 Jan.-2 Feb.) of concentrated and assorted music.The programme, organised into different (but overlapping) genres can be seen here ; most of what's likely to interest BIB readers (and it's a lot) comes under Americana . A calendar of day-by-day events is here . A location map is provided for every event.

Labels: Britain, Festivals, Visiting players