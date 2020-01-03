BU, Jan. 2020
The January 2020 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine includes the annual Festival guide, and we're glad to report that once again Ireland shows up with more events on the calendar - three - than anywhere else outside North America. Of course, this understates our own festival scene as well as those of other countries.
Among other good things in this issue, Nancy Cardwell Webster gives a Highlight Review to the CD Bluegrass headquarters by Finland's Jussi Syren & the Groundbreakers, one of the few bands from outside the USA that gets frequent favourable mentions in BU - this is the third Highlight Review they've had. The review ends: 'Fans of Red Allen, Jimmy Martin, Jim Eanes, the Lilly Brothers, Don Stover, and the Stanley Brothers will enjoy the music of Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers.'
While waiting for the annual BU instrument issue in March, instrument nerds may wish to follow up the ads for Mitch banjos (also to be heard on YouTube) and for the Fiddolin, an instrument combining fiddle and mandolin, invented by Wayne Jerrolds, a former fiddler for Bill Monroe & his Blue Grass Boys. This is also to be seen and heard on YouTube.
