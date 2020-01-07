Bluegrass Today on Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (USA) tour
L-r: Colton Powers, Ben Watlington, Seth Mulder,
Max Etling, Cody Bauer
The forthcoming tour by Seth Mulder & Midnight Run from Gatlinburg, TN (see the BIB for 20 Dec. 2019), is the subject of a feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today. The article includes information about the band's background and experience, together with a video of them on a live show, playing a Seth Mulder original. John Lawless writes: 'Fans of hard-driving old time bluegrass are encouraged to seek them out during this trip.'
The article doesn't, however, mention that the basic foursome of Midnight Run will be augmented by Cody Bauer on fiddle. The tour (the band's second visit to Ireland, both organised by the redoubtable John Nyhan) begins eight days from now at Headford, Co. Galway, followed immediately by their headlining the bluegrass part of the Shannonside Winter Music Festival programme. All their dates are on the BIB calendar.
