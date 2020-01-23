Hubert Murray

I'm starting a bluegrass session in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, with my friend, he's a lovely dobro player. He's starting out playing bluegrass and we thought that Tullamore needed some bluegrass to ease the Sunday souls back into the weekday.The plan is to have iton the last Sunday of the month in Eugene Kelly's Lounge, Convent Road, Tullamore 7GH5+3G, from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. All pickers welcome. The inaugural session is, 26 January.

