The 13th Ardara Bluegrass Festival will be held in Ardara, Co. Donegal, on the weekend Friday 17 July-Sunday 19 July 2020. This year's programme of events will be announced soon.The Festival is also on Facebook , where bluegrass-related events in Ardara during the rest of the year are publicised. For further information, callat 087 6900714.

