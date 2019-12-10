WoodSongs: the irish connections
WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, based in Lexington, KY, celebrated its 1,000th show, as reported by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today.
Several items in the feature will resonate with readers in Ireland: for a start, the word 'WoodSong' first came into Michael Johnathon's head while he was in the workshop of the late musician and luthier Homer C. Ledford, whose Cabin Creek Band topped the bill at early Athy bluegrass festivals in the 1990s. Johnathon's composition 'Colista's jam' (named after Homer's wife) can be heard on the BT feature or on YouTube.
In July 2013 WoodSongs came to Dublin for shows 722 and 723; a 58-minute video of 722, 'Bluegrass from Ireland', featuring Niall Toner, Tom Hanway, We Banjo 3, Cup O' Joe, Evan Lyons, and Lands End, can be seen on YouTube. And as might be expected, many of the distinguished US artists who have played on WoodSongs shows in Lexington have also performed in Ireland at one time or another. Read more on Bluegrass Today.
