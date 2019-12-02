If you or your group would like to perform at this year’s market, please contact the Chamber office on 044 9344 044 or e-mail office@mullingarchamber.ie

Thanks tofor news of this year's Winterfest Mullingar . Held in the Town Park, the festival's two main components are Mullingar on Ice , with a skating rink open for seven weeks; and Mullingar Christmas Market (5-8 Dec. and 12-15 Dec. 2019).The Christmas Market will feature a programme of choirs, singers, and bands . The Winterfest website says: '.'Winterfest Mullingar was launched last year by the town's chamber of commerce to support local businesses by attracting visitors to the town centre for their Christmas shopping, instead of shopping online or in Dublin and Galway. In 2018 it attracted over 100,000 people, 80% of whom were from outside Mullingar. On average, visitors spent over €50 during their visit. The town hopes for an even more successful event this year, with an enhanced visitor experience at Mullingar on Ice and an extended, enlarged Christmas Market.

Labels: Festivals