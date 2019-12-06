We Banjo 3: spreading the word
We Banjo 3, founders of Celtgrass, are offering a free copy of the poster (right) for their 2020 'Rise & Shine' tour to anyone who buys a ticket to one of the shows on the tour before the end of 2019. The poster was designed by Abbey Ley of Austin, TX.
'Rise & shine' is their winter/ spring tour of the USA - thirty-three shows, organised in two legs: 11-25 Jan. and 21 Feb.-21 Mar. A full list of the dates is on their online schedule. The band aim at selling out all the dates, and are encouraging a vigorous use of social media to spread the word.
In October, We Banjo 3 recorded videos at the Reverb Studios in Chicago: one of them playing two tunes as a band, and another of the members individually explaining tips, tricks, and other things about their music and their instruments. For banjo-players - your editor's suspicions expressed on 17 Oct. are only partly justified. Enda Scahill is not playing a regular plectrum banjo but a custom-built 4-string instrument with a similar-length neck from Nechville, tuned in the same intervals as a tenor but a tone deeper. The videos can be seen on Reverb's YouTube channel.
We Banjo 3 are currently in Japan, winding up a tour there. More details are on the band's latest e-newsletter.
