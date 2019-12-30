The Sons of Navarone and Table for Two in Ireland, Jan. 2020
L-r: Yves Aerts, Thierry Schoysman, Guido Bos, Paul van Vlodrop
Belgium's The Sons of Navarone have already won awards in Europe and established a place among festival favourites in Britain, and it's about time they were known over here. Like the premier Belgian band Rawhide (who played at Omagh a few years back), their live shows are marked by instrumental brilliance, strong vocal harmonies, and wit. US mandolin maestro Mike Marshall calls their album Nobody's business 'a wonderful CD'; his liner notes (which can be read on the Sons' website) say everything necessary about their sound on record.
The Sons will be performing here very soon at the 21st Shannonside Winter Music Festival in Bunratty and Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. The Festival is their sole scheduled appearance in Ireland; but there will be five opportunities to see and hear them, as they'll be playing the following gigs:
Sat. 18th Jan.
1.00 p.m. Castle Main Guard, Bunratty castle
4.00 p.m. McGregor's, Sixmilebridge
11.00 p.m. Bunratty Manor Hotel
Sun. 19th:
3.00 p.m. Sixmilebridge GAA Hall, concert with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (USA)
5.00 p.m. O Gliasain's (Gleeson's) music venue, Sixmilebridge
*Table for Two (below) is a fine bluegrass duo composed of two multi-instrumentalists and singers: Thierry Schoysman (who plays banjo with Rawhide and mandolin with the Sons of Navarone) and Signe Borch from Denmark. (Thierry and Signe have visited Ireland in the past two Januaries and were guests of honour at a memorable jam in 2019; see the BIB for 20 Jan.) They have an engaging video teaser on YouTube; a video of their 'I'm blue and lonesome too' was shot at the 2019 La Roche festival in France. A sample of what they can do with two mandolins can be seen here.
Table for Two are playing support to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the following shows after the Shannonside festival:
Mon. 20th Jan.: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 25th: Heart and Home Bluegrass Festival, Ballydehob, Co. Cork; Festival Headline Concert, Community Hall, 7.00 p.m.
Sun. 26th: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.
For the full Irish tour schedule for Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, see the BIB for 20 Dec. 2019.
Signe Borch, Thierry Schoysman
