The winter 2019 issue (no. 88) of British Bluegrass News , the magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA), is now out; as always, it's designed and produced to high standards, profusely illustrated with excellent photos, and full of solid content; and as usual, there are items relevant to events on the scene here.This issue's cover story is on Lunch Special , who toured here briefly during October and will be back for this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival . The records reviewed include, the debut album by Pet Yeti , who will also be at Westport. The festival is mentioned in passing in an article byof True North Music , who took the IBMA's Leadership Bluegrass (LBG) course partly on the advice of LBG alumnus. And a map of music teachers in these islands shows Hubert Murray (guitar) in Tullamore.On a more sombre note, two separate articles lament the disappearance of long-established festivals (Britain has lost five in the last three years) and the consequent loss of opportunities for bands.

