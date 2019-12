The European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) announces its December 2019 newsletter , with this table of contents:- Changes in EBMA memberships- La Roche band competition 2019- EBMA's interview with Missy Raines at La Roche- Adiaha’s 2019 Bluegrass Camp - Pick your passion- Bluegrass Jamboree 2019- Sore Fingers 2020 - 25th Anniversary Week- Bluegrass Festival Freiolsheim- and includes a reminder that standard EBMA membership istill the end of March 2020. The Freiolsheim festival report, by the way, includes an account of the headliners, the Sons of Navarone , who will be touring here in January together with performing at the 21st Shannonside Winter Music Festival Much more is on the newsletter . Check out the completely remodelled EBMA website as well.

