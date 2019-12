The Deering Banjo Company announces on its blog that(above, centre), daughter of the co-foundersand, has been appointed to the position of CEO of the company. Jamie is uniquely well qualified, having been involved since childhood at every level of the processes of making, developing, and promoting Deering instruments. Her father comments:[...]Many congratulations to Jamie have been posted on the Deering blog; one of the earliest is from Pat Kelleher of Dripsey, Co. Cork. As well as contributing to the BIB a tribute to Pete Seeger on the centenary of his birth (3 May), Pat has taken part in the previous annual Banjo Events at the Eagle Music Shop in England, and will no doubt be at the 2020 Event on 7 March . The photo below shows him with a Deering John Hartford banjo and Jens Kruger

Labels: Banjo, Business, Luthiers, Suppliers