Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (USA) in Ireland, 15 Jan.-2 Feb. 2020
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, USA, are making their second visit to Ireland. On their previous visit they proved extremely popular with their high energy and passion for classic bluegrass and country. Anyone who wants to hear traditional bluegrass and country should not miss this band. They reminded me of the Johnson Mountain Boys. The band features:
- Seth Mulder (mandolin, vocals) - He sounds like a young Dudley Connell.
- Colton Powers (banjo, vocals) - A great Scruggs-style player with a fantastic stage presence.
- Ben Watlington (guitar, vocals) A fine flatpicker, with a great voice for bluegrass and country.
- Cody Bauer (fiddle) - He has been described as more like Michael Cleveland than Bobby Hicks. That's some praise.
- Max Etling (bass, vocals) - A rock-steady bass player who performs with great enthusiasm.
January 2020
Wed. 15th: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway, 9.00 p.m. Tel. 093 35454
Fri. 17th-Sun. 19th: Shannonside Winter Music Festival, Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare, various times. The Sons of Navarone (bluegrass band from Belgium) will also be playing at the Festival.
Mon. 20th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m. Supported by Table for Two (Belgium/ Denmark). Tel. 087 792 1771
Tues. 21st: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 064 0542
Wed. 22nd: The Coachman, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 085 850 2289
Thurs. 23rd: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 068 22566
Fri. 24th: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 051 391 656
Sat. 25th: Heart and Home Bluegrass Festival, Ballydehob, Co. Cork; Festival Headline Concert, Community Hall, 7.00 p.m. Supported by Table for Two (Belgium/ Denmark).
The Festival takes place from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th and will include the Grove Band (UK) and Long Way Home (NL/US)
Sun. 26th: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m. Supported by Table for Two (Belgium/ Denmark). Tel. 087 792 1771
Mon. 27th: Rory Gallagher Music Library, Grand Parade, Cork city, 1.00 p.m. Tel. 021 492 4907
Tues. 28th: Mallow Library, Thomas Davis St., Mallow, Co. Cork, 1.00 p.m. Tel. 022 21821
Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 9.00 p.m. Tel. 087 967 5752
Wed. 29th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 0044 7736 837 779
Thurs. 30th: Dorney Bridge, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh, 8.15 p.m. Tel. 0044 7716 267 625
February 2020
Sat. !st: St Senan's Church of Ireland, Ardrum, Inniscarra, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
Sun. 2nd: Horan's Bar & Restaurant, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, 4.00 p.m. Tel. 059 648 1733
*For further information on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
BIB editor's note: More info on the Sons of Navarone and Table for Two will follow in another post.
