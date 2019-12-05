'Roscommon County Line' - arrival imminent
Mules & Men give advance warning of their forthcoming album, which should open a lot of eyes and ears.
Historical/ bibliographical note: Mules and men is the title of a book, first published in 1935, by the black writer Zora Neale Hurston (1891-1960), described recently in The Bitter Southerner online magazine as 'maybe the most important American writer to have ever lived'. Luke Coffey (banjo) read the book while studying anthropology and liked the title.
