16 December 2019

Old Time Central: new items, new support

The mid-December update on Old Time Central (OTC) includes the following new items from the last two weeks:


The editors also announce that OTC is finally registered as a 501(c)3 non-profit organisation, so that donations are tax-deductible (this presumably applies to US taxpayers). Added to which, an anonymous donor has agreed to match any donations that OTC receives over the next fifteen days, up to $US 5,000! Links for donations are on the OTC newsletter.

