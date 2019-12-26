Nu-Blu (USA) added to Encounter Ireland Tours
Nu-Blu (left) from Siler City, NC, when they were on tour here in October in a trio configuration (see the BIB for 1 Oct.) will be glad to know that they will be back in autumn 2020 - this time as hosts, guides, and entertainers for visitors to Ireland as part of the Encounter Ireland Tours programme, in which the Deering Banjo Company are involved.
Nu-Blu (also on Facebook) will be giving concerts and workshops to Encounter Ireland tourists during 14-23 September. Booking by 1 Jan. 2020, under an Early Bird offer, means a reduced deposit of only $300. Full details are here.
