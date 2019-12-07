News from the Mother Country
Blue Ridge Banjo Camp will be held, as before, at the Brevard Music Center in Brevard, NC, on 19-23 August 2020. Applications to enrol can be sent in between 8 Jan. and 6 Mar. 2020. Details of the teaching faculty and a video of highlights from the 2018 Camp can be seen via this e-newsletter.
Ryan Cavanaugh, who will be an instructor at the 2020 Camp, can also be heard talking about his development as a player in a two-part podcast on the Deering banjos blog.
*
The mountain minor movie is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray and can be ordered through the website. Reviews, reports, and other information are on the latest e-newsletter; you can keep up to date with The mountain minor's progress by subscribing to its newsletter through the website.
*Bluegrass Today sends welcome news about the concerts given by the Earls of Leicester in February 2018 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, TN, of which a twenty-three-track album, Live at the CMA Theater (right), is available in CD, vinyl, and download formats.
The new good news is that a 68-minute video of the concerts, intercut with brief interviews, can now be watched on YouTube (or via the BT feature). As John Lawless writes, 'It’s pure joy to watch these guys at work [...]. And a fine way to introduce the music of Flatt & Scruggs to a new generation of music lovers.'
Labels: Banjo, Film, Instruction, Old-time, Video, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home