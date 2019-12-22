'My Grass Is Blue' streaming on The Bluegrass Jamboree from 2 Jan. 2020
mygrassisblue.com for this welcome news for the new year:
Listen up y’all! Starting 2 January, we’ll have our very own show - 'My Grass Is Blue' - on The Bluegrass Jamboree, our favourite online streaming bluegrass service.
Hosted by Dad - Dave Sr, the brains if not the brawn behind mygrassisblue.com - and broadcasting every Thursday from 10.00 p.m. to midnight (starting 2 January 2020), the show will be our mix of the very best in bluegrass with a sprinkling of traditional country, the good kind of country. As the show matures we hope to have plenty of artist interviews, soundbites, and insights from the touring road.
Initially the show will be recorded but there’s an option to broadcast live in the near future. Outside of the studio, we’ll also have a 'listen back' feature on the website with an archive of all 'My Grass Is Blue' show broadcasts, while we’ll also be previewing and highlighting show contents via our social media channels either side of the official broadcast.
From his first DJ shift in 1981 through to today, Dad has broadcast on a selection of independent regional, local, and internet-based radio stations in Ireland, all the while showcasing his passion, not to mention his enviable record collection and encyclopaedic knowledge of the country and bluegrass genre. He’s delighted to be bringing his personal mix of bluegrass, traditional country, and insights to the Bluegrass Jamboree audience.
So yes, do listen up y’all! From 10.00 p.m. every Thursday starting 2 January, only on The Bluegrass Jamboree, or via their iOs App Store or Android Google Play apps, an awesome listen-anywhere feature provided by the Bluegrass Jamboree.
The BIB unreservedly wishes to be associated with the tribute to Dave Byrne Sr for his four decades (so far) of work for bluegrass and traditional country over the airwaves.
