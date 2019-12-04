More news of recent visitors
As the BIB mentioned on 23 Sept., in addition to solo work Greg Blake (on tour here last April and May) plays in four bands, one of which is fiddler Annie Savage's group the Savage Hearts (left) - 'a fiery stage act with big teaching ability all in one'.
Greg and Annie have now released a Christmas song, 'New star shining', the first of this year's crop to be featured by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today. A verse and chorus from it can be heard on the BT feature.
*Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (right), who headlined this year's Omagh festival, celebrated 'Giving Tuesday' yesterday at the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival. The festival, produced by the Mullins family, is held twice a year (spring and autumn) with the Ramblers as host band.
At each autumn festival the band hosts a 'Fan Feast Breakfast' in aid of a worthy cause. Festival-goers pay a small fee for breakfast (biscuits and gravy, donated by Tudor’s Biscuit World), while the Ramblers earn 'tips' as servers. This year the beneficiary is the IBMA Foundation, to the tune of $2,000. More details are on this East Public Relations e-newsletter.
