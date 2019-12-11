Last Red Hat of 2019
Thanks to Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, for a reminder that the Club's twelfth and final meeting of 2019 will be held this coming Friday (13 December). Paul and Anne wish all Club habitués a merry Christmas, and look forward to seeing them on Friday.
The Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
