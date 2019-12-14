Lamar Grier, 15 Apr. 1938-10 Dec. 2019
The BIB learns with regret of the death of Lamar Grier, a notable member of the important bluegrass scene in Washington, DC, during the mid and late twentieth century, and banjo player for (among many others) Bill Monroe & his Blue Grass Boys in the mid 1960s. While with Monroe he took part in a 1966 UK tour which included a very successful show in the Royal Albert Hall in London. He is the father of guitar maestro David Grier. More details are on a major feature by Richard Thompson on Bluegrass Today, including a video (also on YouTube) of the Blue Grass Boys playing 'Crossing the Cumberlands', led by the very distinctive voice of Grier's banjo.
*The Washington area and its importance in bluegrass history are the subject of Capital bluegrass: hillbilly music meets Washington, D.C. by Kip Lornell, scheduled for publication next month by Oxford University Press at $45.00. In 376 pages with 40 photographs, the book includes chapters on the Country Gentlemen, the Seldom Scene, and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, products of the capital city area which became major influences on bluegrass music worldwide.
